NOW MagazineAll EventsPatti Smith and Lenny Kaye- 50 Years of Words and Music

Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye- 50 Years of Words and Music

Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye- 50 Years of Words and Music

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Virtual event of poetry, song and stories celebrating 50 years sine their first live performance together. Feb 19 at 12 am. $10. http://pattismith.veeps.com/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-19 to
2021-02-20
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.