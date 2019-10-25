Paul Seesequasis

The writer and cultural advocate discusses his new book with AGO curator Wanda Nanibush. Blanket Toss Under Midnight Sun: Portraits of Everyday Life in Eight Indigenous Communities is a revelatory portrait of Indigenous communities from the 1920s through the 1970s, shown through never-before published archival photographs. 7:30 pm. Free.

