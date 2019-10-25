Paul Seesequasis
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
The writer and cultural advocate discusses his new book with AGO curator Wanda Nanibush. Blanket Toss Under Midnight Sun: Portraits of Everyday Life in Eight Indigenous Communities is a revelatory portrait of Indigenous communities from the 1920s through the 1970s, shown through never-before published archival photographs. 7:30 pm. Free.
Pre-register: ago.ca/events/paul-seesequasis-blanket-toss-under-midnight-sun
Info
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
Free
Books