Renowned Canadian abstract painter Paul Sloggett will be celebrating 50 years at OCAD University from 1969 to 2019. This talk will include a survey of the artist's experiences as member of the Toronto arts community and his life as a professor at OCAD University. Followed by audience Q&A. 6:30 pm Oct 24. Free. Room 230.

ocadu.ca/event/paul-sloggett-a-life-in-art