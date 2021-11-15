Readers' Choice 2021

Paul Winter’s 42nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Nov 15, 2021

Solstice Saga, a livestream video retrospective. Dec 17-19. $20.

https://www.stellartickets.com/o/paul-winter/events/paul-winters-42nd-annual-winter-solstice-celebration

SOLSTICE SAGA will include performances by 12 special guests, including Brazil’s Ivan Lins and Fabiana Cozza; Russia’s Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble; Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum; Ireland’s Davy Spillane and Nóirín Ní Riain; Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary; and Abdoulaye Diabaté of Mali, along with the African drumming and dancing of the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre.

Fri, Dec 17th, 2021
Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 to

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Music

