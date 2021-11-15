Paul Winter’s 42nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Solstice Saga, a livestream video retrospective. Dec 17-19. $20.

https://www.stellartickets.com/o/paul-winter/events/paul-winters-42nd-annual-winter-solstice-celebration

SOLSTICE SAGA will include performances by 12 special guests, including Brazil’s Ivan Lins and Fabiana Cozza; Russia’s Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble; Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum; Ireland’s Davy Spillane and Nóirín Ní Riain; Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary; and Abdoulaye Diabaté of Mali, along with the African drumming and dancing of the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre.