Paulo Senra

Paulo Senra

Change, the Only Constant exhibition of abstract paintings. 1-11 pm. Free. Physical distancing and City of Toronto regulations/protections will be in effect.  Exhibition in the laneway off Fraser Ave.

2020-08-29 @ 01:00 PM
 

Liberty St and Fraser Ave
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

