Jubilant choral works by the greatest composers of the 18th century. Featuring guest artists: Megan Miceli & Elizabeth Polese, soprano; Georgia Burashko, mezzo-soprano; Daevyd Pepper, tenor; Bradley Christensen, baritone; and the Toronto Mozart Players. 3 pm. $50, srs $45, under 30 $25.

paxchristichorale.org/a-baroque-celebration