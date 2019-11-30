Pax Christi Chorale w/ members of the Glenn Gould School and Taylor Academy of The Royal Conservatory
Church of the Redeemer 162 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1M4
Children's Messiah concert/interactive performance The choir will be joined by guest musicians from the Glenn Gould School and Taylor Academy of The Royal Conservatory. Children are encouraged to sit up front to experience the intensity of orchestra and choir, while soloists engage with them directly. 4 pm. Admission is pay-what-you-can at the door. Proceeds will be donated to Church of the Redeemer’s The Common Table Drop-In Program.
Church of the Redeemer 162 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1M4
