Monthly comedy event where you are guaranteed to get what you paid for. This month w/ Tamara Appleton Clare Belford, ChapSchtick (Michael Kellett, Marc Hallworth), Hanif Jetha, Callum O'Neil, Chris Sandiford, Robbie Woods, headliner Marito Lopez and hosts Chili Davidson and Kyle Patan. 9:30 pm. Pwyc.