Payday Lending Public Consultation

to Google Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00

North York Civic Centre 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

The City of Toronto is reviewing the licensing and cap of payday loan establishments, and wants to hear from you. Payday loans fill a gap in credit for some consumers, but are an expensive way to borrow money. Share your thoughts on the best way to regulate them at a public meeting on Thursday, July 25, 6-8 pm. Free. In the Members Lounge.

toronto.ca/paydayloanreview

Info

North York Civic Centre 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Payday Lending Public Consultation - 2019-07-25 18:00:00