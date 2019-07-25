Payday Lending Public Consultation
North York Civic Centre 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
The City of Toronto is reviewing the licensing and cap of payday loan establishments, and wants to hear from you. Payday loans fill a gap in credit for some consumers, but are an expensive way to borrow money. Share your thoughts on the best way to regulate them at a public meeting on Thursday, July 25, 6-8 pm. Free. In the Members Lounge.
