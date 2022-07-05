Peace Exhibition: One Love, One Compassion

The exhibition, Peace. One Love, One Compassion, at Gallery 1313, Toronto, embraces the theme of peace during troubled times. Coordinated by a Toronto-based Korean Canadian artist Tai Kim, the exhibition features Tai Kim’s paintings and installations and Korean artists Kim Seokyung and Kim Eunsung’s sculptures and statuettes.

MAIN GALLERY & PROCESS GALLERY: Kim Seo-kyung, Kim Eun-sung, and Tai Kim

CELL GALLERY: Tai Kim