Peace Exhibition: One Love, One Compassion

Jul 5, 2022

The exhibition, Peace. One Love, One Compassion, at Gallery 1313, Toronto, embraces the theme of peace during troubled times. Coordinated by a Toronto-based Korean Canadian artist Tai Kim, the exhibition features Tai Kim’s paintings and installations and Korean artists Kim Seokyung and Kim Eunsung’s sculptures and statuettes.

MAIN GALLERY & PROCESS GALLERY: Kim Seo-kyung, Kim Eun-sung, and Tai Kim

CELL GALLERY: Tai Kim

  • Thursday July 7, 6:00–9:30PM
    • Opening Reception 
    • Roots Vibe’s chants performance 6:30PM
  • Saturday July 9 2:00–4:00PM
    • Artists talk by Kim Seokyung, Kim Eunsung, and Tai Kim
  • Sunday July 17 3:00–4:00 PM
    • Closing performance: Roots Vibe Band’s reggae music

Location Address - 1313 Queen St West, Toronto

Event Price - Free

Wed, Jul 6th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Gallery 1313

Art Exhibition

Art

