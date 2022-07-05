Peace Exhibition: One Love, One Compassion

- News
The exhibition, Peace. One Love, One Compassion, at Gallery 1313, Toronto, embraces the theme of peace during troubled times. Coordinated by a Toronto-based Korean Canadian artist Tai Kim, the exhibition features Tai Kim’s paintings and installations and Korean artists Kim Seokyung and Kim Eunsung’s sculptures and statuettes.
MAIN GALLERY & PROCESS GALLERY: Kim Seo-kyung, Kim Eun-sung, and Tai Kim
CELL GALLERY: Tai Kim
Location Address - 1313 Queen St West, Toronto
Event Price - Free