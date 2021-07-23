Pedalling The Parks: Toronto’s Waterfront Heritage

Heritage Toronto presents a cycling tour. August 2 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm. $20. Starts at Marilyn Bell Park. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Get on your bike for this exploration of our city’s waterfront heritage. Enjoy a leisurely cycle along the shoreline – experiencing the parks, beaches, and landmarks that span Toronto’s lakeside trails.

Starting Location: 1389 Lake Shore Boulevard West (West side of tennis courts at Marilyn Bell Park)

End Location: 3 Leslie Street (Visitor’s Pavilion Entrance at Tommy Thompson Park)

Cycling tours last approximately 2 hours.

heritagetoronto.org