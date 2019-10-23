Show by Irit Epstein, Elham Hazfi and Lina Faroussi who immigrated to Toronto some years ago from Syria, Iran, and Israel. This is our third exhibition, in which we continue to reflect on the immigration experience. The current exhibition, ‘Peeling Layers’, focuses on the challenges of life in Canada. It portrays the emotional journey that immigrants undergo, even years after moving to a new country. This includes merging the layers of a divided identity, a new language, mentality, culture, environment, and even weather. Oct 23-Nov 3. Reception 6:30 pm Oct 24.