NOW MagazineAll EventsPeggy Taylor Reid

Peggy Taylor Reid

Peggy Taylor Reid

by
21 21 people viewed this event.

Body of One exhibition. Oct 14-Nov 7. Meet the artist Oct 17, 24, 31 and Nov 7 from noon-5 pm. http://redheadgallry.org

 

Date And Time

2020-10-14 to
2020-11-07
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Red Head Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.