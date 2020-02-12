PEMF & Brain Gauge: The Future O Pain Management & Brain Mapping

MaRS Discovery District 101 College, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1L7

Talk by Nattha Wannissorn, PhD in n molecular genetics. Learn about technology that reduces pain and promotes tissue regeneration and the science behind pulse-electronmagnetic frequency (PEMF) technology. 6:30 pm. Free.

Pre-registration required: eventbrite.ca/e/90340895049

MaRS Discovery District 101 College, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1L7
