People Before Profit: Evict The Corporate Villains Rally
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
Protest corporate and climate villains in front of the world’s biggest mining convention – PDAC. Rally in solidarity with every community on Turtle Island and beyond that has found itself staring down the barrel of a gun while opposing Canada’s ongoing colonial project through violent resource extraction. Noon. Free.
linktr.ee/march1 // info@mininginjustice.org
Info
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6 View Map
Free
Community Events