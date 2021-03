World Champion and Olympic hurdler, author, television host, and sports-caster discusses her book, My Mother’s Daughter: A Memoir of Struggle and Triumph. The memoir explores the incomparable bond she has with her mother, and the power of a parent’s love to transform their child’s life. Join the author and her mother, Catherine Felicien, in conversation with Canadian politician Marci Ien. April 6 at 7 pm. Free. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplfelicien

