Pergolesi's Stabat Mater and Neapolitan Masters

Metropolitan United Church 56 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Z3

Music at Metropolitan continues with celebrated sacred music - featuring Pergolesi's sublime Stabat Mater. Join soprano Ariel Harwood-Jones and mezzo Valeria Kondrashov, together with Musicians on the Edge & Rezonance Baroque Ensemble. With Leonardo Leo's Cello Concerto in D major featuring Erika Nielsen, and selections by Mezzorgori, Pergolesi, Monteverdi and Treviso. 7:30 pm. $20, under 18 yrs $10.  facebook.com/events/148398276063473

Metropolitan United Church 56 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Z3
