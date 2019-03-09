Pergolesi's Stabat Mater and Neapolitan Masters

Music at Metropolitan continues with celebrated sacred music - featuring Pergolesi's sublime Stabat Mater. Join soprano Ariel Harwood-Jones and mezzo Valeria Kondrashov, together with Musicians on the Edge & Rezonance Baroque Ensemble. With Leonardo Leo's Cello Concerto in D major featuring Erika Nielsen, and selections by Mezzorgori, Pergolesi, Monteverdi and Treviso. 7:30 pm. $20, under 18 yrs $10. facebook.com/events/148398276063473