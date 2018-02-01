PersonalBrandTO | A Panel Discussion on Building your Personal Brand

Marketing yourself begins with developing your personal brand. Learn how telling your story – both online and offline – can open up new and exciting opportunities by showcasing who you are, what you excel at and why someone should want to work with you.

Find out the best way to turn your side-gig into a full-time role, dive into the world of freelance and build your online presence so you stand apart from the crowd. 6:30-8:30 pm. $45 (non-refundable & non-transferable). Pre-register.