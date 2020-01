by Morgan Johnson & Alexandra Simpson (Animacy Theatre Collective). Two raccoons meet two roommates undergoing a renoviction from a downtown Toronto apartment in this workshop production. Jan 31-Feb 2, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $15-$25. BackSpace.

http://animacytheatrecollective.com/pest-me-pet-me

animacytheatreproducer@gmail.com