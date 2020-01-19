Pete Smith
Visual Arts Centre of Clarington 143 Simpson, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3K8
Pete Smith is an artist, critic and curator who lives in Bowmanville. His solo exhibition will show a series of recent paintings that explore notions of climate change, pollution, urbanization, domesticity, light and darkness. The exhibition titled Stein’s Law, references the popular American economist’s theory, that if something cannot go forever, it will stop, and poses questions about sustainability in our current economic models.
Info
Visual Arts Centre of Clarington 143 Simpson, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3K8 View Map
Free
Art