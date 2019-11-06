Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh

to Google Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Imprints, Photograms in Cyanotype by Peter Friedrichsen – a collection of cyanotype photogram prints constructed from personal and found objects placed in and out of context.

Of Place and Patina by Pria Muzumdar and Ulla Djelweh – a travelogue of memory. Abstract prints, experiments with paper and photography capture fleeting moments of place, pattern, and colour.

Both run November 6-17, opening reception 2-5 pm Nov 9, artist talk 2-4 pm Nov 17. Free.

Info

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art
416-504-7142
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh - 2019-11-06 00:00:00