Peter Friedrichsen; Pria Muzumdar & Ulla Djelweh

Imprints, Photograms in Cyanotype by Peter Friedrichsen – a collection of cyanotype photogram prints constructed from personal and found objects placed in and out of context.

Of Place and Patina by Pria Muzumdar and Ulla Djelweh – a travelogue of memory. Abstract prints, experiments with paper and photography capture fleeting moments of place, pattern, and colour.

Both run November 6-17, opening reception 2-5 pm Nov 9, artist talk 2-4 pm Nov 17. Free.