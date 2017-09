by Ishai Buchbinder (Changeup Theatre). Humans and puppets are used to portray creatures trapped in a world they didn’t choose and can’t control in this twisted urban fable. Previews from Sep 27, opens Sep 29 and runs to Oct 7, Tue-Sun 7:30 pm, mat Oct 1 at 2 pm. $10-$45.

