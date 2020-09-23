Phase 102.1 – The Blue Stones, JJ Wilde and others

NOW MagazineAll EventsPhase 102.1 – The Blue Stones, JJ Wilde and others

Outdoor drive-in concert. Oct 9. Gates 7 pm, show 8 pm. Tickets from $45 per person. Rain or shine. http://ticketmaster.ca

 

2020-10-09 @ 07:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

CityView Drive-In

