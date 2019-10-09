Photographers Without Borders 10-Year Celebration

Photographers Without Borders is celebrating X years this October – 10 years of storytelling, 10 years of impact, 10 years of building connections to amplify grassroots voices around the world.

We invite you to attend our anniversary event in Tkaronto! The evening will feature a private screening of our upcoming feature documentary, Reckoning With The Wendigo. Oct 9 from 7-10:30 pm. $15, VIP $75.

http://bit.ly/PWB10YearAnniversary // facebook.com/events/526429597898326