Photography Workshop
Centennial College Eglinton Learning Site 124 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario M4R 2G8
In this session, you will discover the secrets of your own camera’s technical controls, how making simple adjustments can alter the look of a photo, and how to work with various lighting. 10 am-2:30 pm. Free. Pre-register: Javier (416-289-5000 ext 7538) or Althea (416-289-5000 ext 7563).
Info
Free
Community Events