Nov 2, 2021

Gallery TPW presents the annual fundraising exhibition, which features contemporary photography and lens-based art by over 50 artists. Nov 19-Dec 4.

In-gallery and online exhibition and sale: November 19 – December 4, 2021

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 170 St Helens

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 to

Location
Gallery TPW

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

