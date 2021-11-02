- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Gallery TPW presents the annual fundraising exhibition, which features contemporary photography and lens-based art by over 50 artists. Nov 19-Dec.
Gallery TPW presents the annual fundraising exhibition, which features contemporary photography and lens-based art by over 50 artists. Nov 19-Dec 4.
In-gallery and online exhibition and sale: November 19 – December 4, 2021
Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm
Location Address - 170 St Helens