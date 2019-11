Join us for the 33rd edition of Photorama, Gallery TPW’s annual fundraising exhibition featuring contemporary photography and lens-based art by over 80 artists. Nov 22-Dec 7; preview, public reception & sale 5-10 pm Nov 21 (dance party with DJ Valerie Soo from 8 pm-late). Free admission.

facebook.com/events/535999607185577 // #Photorama2019