Phth + xLq
Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst 918 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G5
Montreal-based vocal collective Phth brings its mind-bending fusion of improvisation, co-composition and new music interpretation to the Music Gallery. The group will present their daring interpretation of Claude Vivier’s “Love Songs” and other works. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. All ages. $18, adv $13, stu/members $10.
