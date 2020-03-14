Phth + xLq

Google Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst 918 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G5

Montreal-based vocal collective Phth brings its mind-bending fusion of improvisation, co-composition and new music interpretation to the Music Gallery. The group will present their daring interpretation of Claude Vivier’s “Love Songs” and other works. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. All ages. $18, adv $13, stu/members $10.

showclix.com/event/phth-xlq

Info

Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst 918 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G5 View Map
All Ages
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
416-204-1080
Google Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Phth + xLq - 2020-03-14 20:00:00