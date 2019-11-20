Phyllis Gordon & Cathy Jones
Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario
recently.. looking recently.. thinking Works. In this show, two artists and friends present their distinct approaches to mark making. Cathy Jones is working in a new format, stretching digital drawing and colour over images documenting family, furnishings and family artwork. Phyllis Gordon has been closely observing and drawing the movement of waves, ripples, and light in a new series of water sketches. To Dec 1.
