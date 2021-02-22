Pi Day Brunch: A Workshop

NOW MagazineAll EventsPi Day Brunch: A Workshop

Virtual workshop with Drag Race Canada’s Kyne. March 14 from 11 am-noon. $10. Proceeds to Rainbow Railroad. http://pidaybrunch.eventbrite.ca https://www.instagram.com/p/CLbxxJ1h1xN/

