NOW MagazineAll EventsPiano Landscapes

Piano Landscapes

Piano Landscapes

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Array Music presents a livestreamed concert by Xenia Pestova Bennett. March 12 at 8 pm. Donations welcome. https://livestream.com/accounts/15801205/events/9557689

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-12 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.