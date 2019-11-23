Picket Against NATO International Security Forum
Yonge and Wellington corner, Toronto, Ontario
This is a solidarity action to join the people who are protesting the NATO International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In Toronto, we will meet outside the NATO Association of Canada office (48 Yonge) to stand against the military alliance and to call for peaceful, nonviolent security policies. Join us for this picket as we say No! to this war conference and stake our claim on Canada as a Zone for Peace! 1-2 pm. Free.
Info
Free, Outdoor
