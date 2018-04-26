Picnic In The Cemetery

by Njo Kong Kie (Music Picnic & Point View Art/Canadian Stage). This concert-theatre piece features Macau-based Folga Gaang Project and juxtaposes the macabre with the whimsical in an abstract expression of our collective journey through the passage of time. Opens Apr 26 and runs to May 6, Tue-Thu and Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, Sun 1 pm. $39-$69. Upstairs Theatre.