pîkiskwe-speak

Collaborative arts project involving the work of Arts Actionist Lana Whiskeyjack and documentary filmmaker Beth Wishart MacKenzie. Paintings, mixed media and sculptures by Lana Whiskeyjack. Documentary film Lana Gets Her Talk (37 mins.) by Beth Wishart Mackenzie

Special exhibit launch with screening of the documentary film Lana Gets Her Talk, followed by a community discussion with the artists Lana Whiskeyjack and Beth Wishart MacKenzie. 6:30-9 pm May 16. Free.

Presided by Traditional Knowledge Keeper Alita Sauvé. Music by Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone.