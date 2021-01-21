Pilot Episodes – Angela Schubot and Rodney Diverlus

NOW MagazineAll EventsPilot Episodes – Angela Schubot and Rodney Diverlus

After collaborating with Toronto Dance Company dancers for a week,
Angela and Rodney will reflect on their Pilot Episodes journeys, discussing the different ideas they have unearthed and experimented with during their rehearsals with the company. The TDT ensemble and Pilot Episodes’ co-facilitators Tedd Robinson and Andrew Tay will host the conversation which will be followed by an open discussion with the public. Feb 5 from noon-1 pm. Free. Pre-register https://tdt.tickit.ca/events/11094

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-05 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-02-05 @ 01:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Stage

Virtual Event

