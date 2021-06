ACAS presents the livestream show, hosted by Vong Show, with performances, and various forms of artistic expression, interview clips and video messages from special and distinguished guests. The event is open to all—gay, bi, queer, trans, straight and allies—those who believe that everyone deserves fair treatment, respect, dignity, safety, and freedom to love and be themselves. June 20 at 2 pm. http://www.youtube.com/c/ACASAsianCommunityAIDSServices