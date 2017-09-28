PitchItTO
The Lodge on Queen 251 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V1Z4
Four startups will pitch their companies. There will be several advisors (not “judges” since this isn’t a competition) who will ask questions – but the audience will also have the chance to ask questions. Companies have 11 minutes to pitch, followed by 5 minutes of Q&A. After the 4 pitches are done, you’ll have a chance to meet the entrepreneurs and others, as we open the session up for networking. 5:30 pm. Free.
Info
The Lodge on Queen 251 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V1Z4 View Map
Free
Community Events