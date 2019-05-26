Pivotal Moments – Relaxed Show

​PushPULL Dance Toronto presents a Relaxed Performance of Pivotal Moments, in addition to our full show. The Relaxed Performance will offer 10 dance numbers in a sensory-friendly, relaxed environment that we hope will be comfortable for neuro-diverse folks on the autism spectrum, people with sensory processing differences, or anyone who would like to see the show in an open and accepting setting. May 26 at 1 pm. Pwyc, with a suggested donation of $10.

This show will be interpreted in ASL. The Al Green Theatre is a fully accessible space.

http://www.pushpulldance.com/toronto.html