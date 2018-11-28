Pizza e Pazzi x Taste For Luxury Dinner
Pizza e Pazzi 1182 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M6E 1B4
Pizza e Pazzi is joining forces with Taste for Luxury, an importer and distributor with “rare and precious foods” to bring you a delicious 4-course meal experience. The event will be held on November 28th with our first course being served at 7:30 pm. $125.
facebook.com/pizzaepazziStClaire/
Ticket link: eventbrite.ca/o/pizza-e-pazzi-18051466895
Info
Pizza e Pazzi 1182 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M6E 1B4 View Map
Food & Drink