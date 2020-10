212 people viewed this event.

Plan 9 From Outer Space

SF Sketchfest presents a live virtual stage with Kat Aagesen, Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, Jean Grae, David Koechner, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nunez, Bob Odenkirk, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Janet Varney and Baron Vaughn. Oct 29 at 9 pm. $10. https://www.sfsketchfest.com/