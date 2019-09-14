Planet Gazing Party
Back Campus Fields, U of T Hoskin & Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2E5
Join the Dunlap Institute and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada for our 2nd annual Planet Gazing Party, with telescopes, prizes, stars and planets. We'll have telescopes set up to view Jupiter, Saturn and their moons. Talk to astronomers and telescope enthusiasts, and get all your space questions answered. 7:30-10:30 pm. Free.

