Journey through more than 80,000 years of history and explore how cold and ice have shaped the Earth and its.

Sep 13, 2021

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

Journey through more than 80,000 years of history and explore how cold and ice have shaped the Earth and its inhabitants. From lost lands to animal adaptations, the dramatic story of ice is told over five exhibition sections through engaging exhibits, digital and mechanical interactives and innovative multimedia. The exhibition also features more than 100 real specimens, models and artifacts, including animal fossils, ancient human tools and impressive casts of megafauna. To Mar 20, 2022. Reserve. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. http://sciencecentre.ca

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills

Mon, Sep 13th, 2021
Sun, Mar 20th, 2022

Online Event

