Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

Journey through more than 80,000 years of history and explore how cold and ice have shaped the Earth and its inhabitants. From lost lands to animal adaptations, the dramatic story of ice is told over five exhibition sections through engaging exhibits, digital and mechanical interactives and innovative multimedia. The exhibition also features more than 100 real specimens, models and artifacts, including animal fossils, ancient human tools and impressive casts of megafauna. To Mar 20, 2022. Reserve. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. http://sciencecentre.ca