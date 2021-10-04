Planet In Focus International Environmental Film Festival

Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 4, 2021

Hybrid festival of with online screenings and two in-person events at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst). Opening night film Heather Hatch’s, Wochiigii lo, closing night livestream of Nadine Pequenza’s The Last of The Right Whales, and features work by Shannon Walsh, Phie Amb and others. Oct 14-22. http://planetinfocus.org

Additional Details

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021
Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film

