Plant a Seed and Get Ready to Grow

Do you have a green thumb? Want to learn how to grow your own veggies? Short story time and planting. Children will each have a planter, soil, seeds and water and will learn how to care for their vegetable plant. All supplies will be provided. Adult assistance will be required. Space is limited. All large groups and daycares must call 416-393-7715 to register.

