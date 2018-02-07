Plants in Petri Dishes: Novel Strategies for Plant Conservation

Dr. Praveen K. Saxena is a professor in the Department of Plant Agriculture at University of Guelph and Director of the Gosling Research Institute for Plant Preservation (GRIPP). GRIPP aims to preserve endangered plant species through research, education and service programs. Its approach consists of three stages: “backing-up” biodiversity through cryobanking; propagating plants using in-vitro technologies; and redistributing plants back into their native environments. Praveen’s presentation will provide an overview of GRIPP’s recent efforts to conserve Canadian species as well as agriculturally-important plant genetic resources. He will also touch on the powerful spiritual connection between plants and people. 7:30 pm. $0-$15.