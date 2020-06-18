Play It Forward in Support of Right To Play

A 14-day virtual challenge that keeps kids, adults, families, teams connected, active, and having fun while helping children. From June 18 to July 1, a new challenge will be issued every day by Canadians including Sam Effah and Sarah Wells (Olympians and Amazing Race Canada's Season 7 Runner Ups) to Dwayne DeRo (Toronto FC). Raise awareness for youth empowerment. Jun 18-Jul 1. Pledges, donations. righttoplay.ca/rtpplayitforward