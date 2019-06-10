Play The Parks – Jordan Hart & Emily Schultz

777 Bay Courtyard Bay & College, Toronto, Ontario

Outdoor concert headlined by the multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter. Noon-2 pm. Free. In the Courtyard at 777 Bay, at College.

From June 10 to October 7, you're invited to sit back, relax and soak in the summer sun as you enjoy 50 free concerts at 7 different locations in the Downtown Yonge BIA. June 10 to October 7.

See website for list of performers, dates and times and park addresses.

downtownyonge.com/series/play-the-parks

777 Bay Courtyard Bay & College, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
