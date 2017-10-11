Playing It Forward: Artists Giving Back
Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3
A collection of artists come together to present music and theatre performances in support of worthwhile causes in their community. Oct 11-15, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mats Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $10-$20.
- Wed Oct 11, 7:30 pm: Confessions Of An Operatic Mute by Briane Nasimok, in support of Forest Hill Lions Club Holiday Food Fund.
- Thu Oct 12, 7:30 pm: Sunshine Sketches in support of Smile Theatre
- Fri Oct 13, 7:30 pm: The Gershwin Project by Charlotte Moore, in support of Sketch Working Arts
- Sat Oct 14, 1:30 pm: But, That’s Another Story in support of Story Telling Toronto
- Sat Oct 14, 7:30 pm: She Grew Funny by Joanne O’Sullivan, in support of the Canadian Stomach Cancer Foundation
- Sun Oct 15, 1:30 pm: Confessions Of An Operatic Mute – ENCORE by Briane Nasimok, in support of Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto
