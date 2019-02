MARCH POP-UP!!

Chef Isabel Sanchez & Chef Abe Wornovitzky are taking over Alchemy Food & Drink on Tuesday March 5. Seating at 6:15 and 8:15 pm. Four courses $45 (vegan options always available)

Reserve today!! Limited seating!! |

Reservations playingwfoodto@gmail.com (Use reservation code LatinPopUp)

facebook.com/events/252590988785904/