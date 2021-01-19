PlayMe Podcast

Expect Theatre and CBC Podcasts present the podcast series that turns the hottest Canadian plays into audio fiction with a lineup of plays that speak to these uncertain times, exploring themes such as privilege, connection, urban / rural divide and mental health. Each play will be released as three episodes, followed by an in-depth interview with the respective playwright. During these unique times, PlayME is recording remotely, and devising innovative ways to produce audio theatre throughout the pandemic. Jan 19-May 26. http://www.playmepodcast.com

Jan 19- Winners and Losers By Marcus Youssef and James Long.

Feb 24- Other Side of the Game by Amanda Parris

March 24- Between The Sheets by Jordi Mand

April 21- This Is How We Got Here by Keith Barker

May 26- Bed & Breakfast by Mark Crawford.